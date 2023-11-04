North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded early Saturday morning to fiery crash that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the crash, reported just before 2 a.m. on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the woods engulfed in flames, he said.

They found one person dead outside the vehicle, Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076.

