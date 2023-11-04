SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded early Saturday morning to fiery crash that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the crash, reported just before 2 a.m. on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the woods engulfed in flames, he said.

They found one person dead outside the vehicle, Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car
Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.
Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Exit ramp on I-26 westbound reopens following vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that left one person...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

Goose Creek Police say an elderly man reported missing since Monday night has been located.
Missing 78-year-old Goose Creek Police man found
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
VIDEO: Local pastor shares story after being named in Dr. Gallien investigation
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Exit ramp on I-26 westbound reopens following vehicle crash