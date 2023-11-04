SC Lottery
Transportation Authority to offer free rides to polling locations

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to those headed to...
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to those headed to the polls this Election Day.

Riders can receive fare-free bus rides Tuesday by telling their driver that they are traveling to or from their polling location, allowing citizens who may otherwise not have access to make their way to the polls.

“Exercising the right to vote should not be limited by access to transportation,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “CARTA is pleased to help riders roll to the polls free of charge and encourages everyone to vote next Tuesday.”

Those who wish to utilize this service should locate their polling place and prepare with the Transportation Authority’s system map to find the route that will work best for them.

