Warming up this weekend with high pressure in control!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer temperatures are back as we head through the rest of the weekend! High pressure will be in control which means we will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s, very comfortable! We stay in the low to mid 70s on Sunday ahead of a warmer week. Sunshine persists on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through next weekend. Little, if any rain is in sight for the upcoming week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 74, Low 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73, Low 49.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 81, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 60.

