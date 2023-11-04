SC Lottery
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers

Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to get through a McDonald's drive-thru window. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two women in Oregon have been arrested after an incident at an area McDonald’s.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, it was called to the fast food restaurant in Troutdale at about 3:30 a.m. Friday regarding workers being threatened.

The sheriff’s office reports that the incident started when a car pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru with the driver telling workers that they were picking up a DoorDash order.

But the employees said they didn’t receive any DoorDash orders.

The vehicle left but returned shortly after with the occupants in the car demanding the order and refusing to leave.

The McDonald’s employees called 911.

A woman who was a passenger in the car, later identified as 20-year-old Zaria Frazier, then got out of the vehicle and approached the drive-thru window. She was reportedly yelling, cursing, and threatening the workers.

Arriving deputies said they spotted her attempting to crawl through the drive-thru window, with her upper body partially inside.

Frazier was taken into custody and is facing charges that include trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The driver of the car, later identified as 30-year-old Tanika Tsow, was also arrested. She is facing charges that include driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person because there were also four children in the car.

A spokesperson for DoorDash said the incident “did not occur during a delivery” and that its team has “zero tolerance for drunk driving” while the delivery person has since been deactivated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

