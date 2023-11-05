SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. hosting educational event honoring veterans and service members

Beaufort County Veterans Affairs is collaborating with Wreaths Across America Beaufort to host...
Beaufort County Veterans Affairs is collaborating with Wreaths Across America Beaufort to host a mobile education exhibit to honor veterans and service members.(Wreaths Across America Beaufort)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County Veterans Affairs is collaborating with Wreaths Across America Beaufort to host a mobile education exhibit to honor veterans and service members.

This free event will have theater presentations, storyboards and visual elements and interactive displays. It is wheelchair accessible.

Veterans, active-duty service members, family of service members and community residents are invited to visit. During this visit, patrons will have the opportunity to take a tour and speak with representatives and volunteers with Wreaths Across America.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA said. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed.”

This is one stop on the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit 2023 tour, a national event.

The exhibition will be held Monday in front of the Beaufort Town Center parking lot located at 2015 Boundary St, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

