SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bess, Ruff lead Charleston Southern to 35-21 victory over Tennessee State

Charleston Southern moved to 4-5 with a win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday
Charleston Southern moved to 4-5 with a win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday(CSU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Bess threw for two touchdowns, TJ Ruff ran for two, and Charleston Southern defeated Tennessee State 35-21 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers never trailed but Deveon Bryant’s 2-yard run for Tennessee State tied the score at 21 midway through the fourth quarter. Charleston Southern then got an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bess to Will Kakavitsas, held on downs at the Tennessee State 25, and wrapped up the win with a 25-yard touchdown run from Ruff with 2:16 to play.

Bess was 9-of-19 passing for 84 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Ruff added 78 yards rushing for the Bucs (4-5, 2-2 Big South-OVC).

Bryant and Draylen Ellis combined to complete 18 of 32 passes for 134 yards for the Tigers (6-3, 2-2). Jordan Grant had 81 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Neither team reached 300 yards on offense, with Tennessee State outgaining the Bucs 267-193. The teams combined to go 9-for-31 on third down and Charleston Southern managed only seven first downs for the game.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
American Football
Lowcountry high school football scores (Playoffs Week 1)

Latest News

The Stingrays suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Saturday losing in OT to Savannah
Stingrays fall to Ghost Pirates in OT
The Bishop England girls celebrate their 1st state championship since 2017 after beating...
Bishop England boys, girls win state volleyball championships, Wando falls in finals
The Citadel dropped to 0-9 on the season with a loss to Mercer
Mercer uses 3 takeaways to keep The Citadel winless, 38-16
Ethan Vasko reaches for a TD in Coastal Carolina's win over Old Dominion
Do-it-all Vasko rallies Coastal Carolina past Old Dominion with less than a minute left