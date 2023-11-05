Bishop England boys, girls win state volleyball championships, Wando falls in finals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Volleyball

5-A State Championship

Dorman 3, Wando 1

2-A State Championship

Bishop England 3, Landrum 0 - The Bishops win their 29th state championship all-time and their first since 2017

Boys Volleyball

2-A State Championship

Bishop England 3, Catawba Ridge 0 - The Bishops win the 1st boys volleyball state championship in SCHSL history

