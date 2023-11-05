Bishop England boys, girls win state volleyball championships, Wando falls in finals
Girls Volleyball
5-A State Championship
Dorman 3, Wando 1
2-A State Championship
Bishop England 3, Landrum 0 - The Bishops win their 29th state championship all-time and their first since 2017
Boys Volleyball
2-A State Championship
Bishop England 3, Catawba Ridge 0 - The Bishops win the 1st boys volleyball state championship in SCHSL history
