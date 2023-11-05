SC Lottery
Bishop England boys, girls win state volleyball championships, Wando falls in finals

The Bishop England girls celebrate their 1st state championship since 2017 after beating...
The Bishop England girls celebrate their 1st state championship since 2017 after beating Landrum on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Volleyball

5-A State Championship

Dorman 3, Wando 1

2-A State Championship

Bishop England 3, Landrum 0 - The Bishops win their 29th state championship all-time and their first since 2017

Boys Volleyball

2-A State Championship

Bishop England 3, Catawba Ridge 0 - The Bishops win the 1st boys volleyball state championship in SCHSL history

