Charity clinic hosting giveaway and health fair event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shifa Clinic has announced that they will be hosting a Holiday Turkey Giveaway and Free Health Fair in North Charleston.

The Shifa Clinic is a free health care center under the ICNARelief nonprofit, a Muslim charity organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering.

At the North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School located at 5200 Lackawanna Blvd., the Shifa Clinic will be holding this event to celebrate the season of giving by contributing to the well-being of the Tri-county community.

To do this, they will be distributing 500 turkeys, fresh produce and Thanksgiving meal kits to local families while supplies last. They will also be giving out hygiene packages and baby diapers and supplies to support young families.

The Free Health Fair portion of the event will offer a variety of health services and screenings at no cost, including screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, anemia and vision. Walgreens will also be giving out flu vaccines, which will be available to those 3 years of age and older.

Clinic Director Dr. Reshma Khan said, “This event isn’t just about providing turkeys and healthcare; it’s about uplifting spirits, fostering unity, and strengthening our community bonds. Together, we’ll make this holiday season special for all, showcasing the true essence of our community’s compassion.”

The event will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.