Charleston Museum hosting children’s election day workshop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Museum is hosting a children’s event in celebration of Election Day this year to teach the younger generation more about the country and its history.

From 10 a.m. to noon, children ages 6 through 12 are invited to the museum’s Election Day Workshop, which will highlight the importance of voting through a variety of activities and lessons.

Children in attendance will get to play a taxation game and learn more about the perspectives of the colonists and why they would want to found their own country. They will be given the opportunity to explore the rich history of voting rights and how they have changed over time and will even get to cast their very own ballots.

Reservations for Tuesday’s event are required. The museum is located at 360 Meeting St.

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for all others. Tickets can be purchased through the Charleston Museum’s website.

For more information, call the museum at 843-722-2996, extension 236.

