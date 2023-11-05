Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake Moultrie on Sunday.

The body of Jason Mclemore, 54, of Goose Creek, was spotted by fishermen Sunday morning, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said the office was contacted at around 9 a.m. about the body floating near the Diversion Canal.

He said an unmanned kayak was found near Mclemore.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, according to Hartwell.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

