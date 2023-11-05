SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake Moultrie on Sunday.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs and Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake Moultrie on Sunday.

The body of Jason Mclemore, 54, of Goose Creek, was spotted by fishermen Sunday morning, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said the office was contacted at around 9 a.m. about the body floating near the Diversion Canal.

He said an unmanned kayak was found near Mclemore.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, according to Hartwell.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
Edward Spigner, 51, and Horace Williams, 55, were each charged with trafficking cocaine,...
Two men arrested in connection to drug, weapons charges

Latest News

Smoke may be lingering in the air after the Berkeley County Landfill briefly caught fire Sunday...
Fire reported at Berkeley Co. landfill handled by staff
The Shifa Clinic has announced that they will be hosting a Holiday Turkey Giveaway and Free...
Charity clinic hosting giveaway and health fair event
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to those headed to...
Transportation Authority to offer free rides to polling locations