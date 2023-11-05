SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man

Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says.(The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man from Hilton Head Island.

Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say Cirafesi’s vehicle was found at his Sea Pines home by deputies. However, he may have his keys, cell phone and wallet with him.

Cirafesi is considered missing and endangered and there is concern for his safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

