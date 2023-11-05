SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Do-it-all Vasko rallies Coastal Carolina past Old Dominion with less than a minute left

Ethan Vasko reaches for a TD in Coastal Carolina's win over Old Dominion
Ethan Vasko reaches for a TD in Coastal Carolina's win over Old Dominion(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Vasko accounted for 350 total yards and two touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Sam Pinckney with 23 seconds left gave Coastal Carolina a 28-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

It marked the Chanticleers’ (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) first lead of the game. Vasko helped orchestrate a seven-play, 78-yard that took 57 seconds. The big play came when Vasko found Kyre Duplessis for a 32-yard reception.

Trailing 21-6, Vasko sprinted down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown to get Coastal Carolina back in it with 1:42 left in the third quarter. CJ Beasley’s 17-yard run near the midway point of the fourth quarter, and Vasko’s 2-point conversion on the run knotted it at 21.

ODU’s (4-5, 3-3) Ethan Sanchez kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:24 left before the Chanticleers’ game-winning drive.

Vasko threw for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He carried it 21 times for 170 yards, including the long scoring run.

Grant Wilson threw for 172 yards with three touchdowns for the Monarchs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car
North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Exit ramp on I-26 westbound reopens following vehicle crash
Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.
Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man

Latest News

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) tackles Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) during the...
Take That Tyler: Clemson, Swinney hold off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to stay inbounds during the first half...
Rattler and Leggette and takeaways help South Carolina to a 38-28 win over Jacksonville State
VIDEO: Bishop England boys win 4-A state volleyball championship
American Football
Lowcountry high school football scores (Playoffs Week 1)