Fire reported at Berkeley Co. landfill handled by staff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Smoke may be lingering in the air after the Berkeley County Landfill briefly caught fire Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in shortly after 10 a.m. according to Berkeley County Emergency Management Director Will Rochester.

The fire was contained and put out by staff at the landfill.

Moncks Corner City Fire, Moncks Corner Rural Fire and Central Berkeley Fire and EMS responded to the fire. No injuries were reported and there is no public threat or hazard from this fire.

Rochester described the fire as being, “not very large on the site and was located on a hill with no threat or hazard to any neighborhoods.” All fire personnel had cleared the scene by noon. Landfill staff have continued to work on site.

