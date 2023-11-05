SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire reported at Berkeley Co. landfill handled by staff

Smoke may be lingering in the air after the Berkeley County Landfill briefly caught fire Sunday...
Smoke may be lingering in the air after the Berkeley County Landfill briefly caught fire Sunday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Smoke may be lingering in the air after the Berkeley County Landfill briefly caught fire Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in shortly after 10 a.m. according to Berkeley County Emergency Management Director Will Rochester.

The fire was contained and put out by staff at the landfill.

Moncks Corner City Fire, Moncks Corner Rural Fire and Central Berkeley Fire and EMS responded to the fire. No injuries were reported and there is no public threat or hazard from this fire.

Rochester described the fire as being, “not very large on the site and was located on a hill with no threat or hazard to any neighborhoods.” All fire personnel had cleared the scene by noon. Landfill staff have continued to work on site.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
Edward Spigner, 51, and Horace Williams, 55, were each charged with trafficking cocaine,...
Two men arrested in connection to drug, weapons charges

Latest News

The Shifa Clinic has announced that they will be hosting a Holiday Turkey Giveaway and Free...
Charity clinic hosting giveaway and health fair event
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to those headed to...
Transportation Authority to offer free rides to polling locations
The Charleston Museum is hosting a children’s event in celebration of Election Day this year to...
Charleston Museum hosting children’s election day workshop