High school student dies after battle with rare form of cancer, family says

Jack Sawyer, a student at Mentor High School, was recently honored at his school’s football game against Euclid High. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A high school student in Ohio who was battling a rare form of cancer has died, according to his family.

Jack Sawyer, a student at Mentor High School, was recently honored at his school’s football game against Euclid High after he was diagnosed in April with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that typically forms around the bones in children and young adults.

The Mentor Cardinals named the 17-year-old an honorary captain for the game, allowing him to participate in the coin toss against Euclid.

Former Green Bay Packers RB Tony Fisher, who is also a former Euclid High School graduate, gave Jack a care package from the NFL team.

WOIO reports Jack had previously said the support and prayers from Mentor and the wider community has been incredible, especially since he and his family made the decision to stop treatment.

Both student sections during the game wore gold, the official color for childhood cancer awareness, in Jack’s honor.

Proceeds from t-shirt sales were made a gift to his family to help cover the cost of some medical bills.

Jack’s family announced his passing on Facebook Saturday in a group made in support of his battle.

The school district superintendent sent out a letter saying mental health professionals will be on hand Monday for students.

“Jack’s positive attitude, warm smile and kind, compassionate spirit touched the lives of many,” the letter reads in part. “Throughout his 18-month battle with cancer, Jack has been an absolute inspiration for us all. He handled all of the ups and downs of his journey with incredible strength and grace, and the way he brought the community together was like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

