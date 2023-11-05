LOWVELO Bike Ride pours thousands of participants fighting to end cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Participants who bike this mile race say they always keep in mind their ‘why.’ Those who participated in the annual LOWVELO bike ride for cancer research Saturday morning say their ‘why’ is their reason for biking the ten miles, which is one of the shorter distances.

LOWVELO raises money for lifesaving cancer research at MUSC’s Cancer Center, which is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Carolina.

From Brittle Bank Park to the Isle of Palms, whether riding on one of five routes, cycling on a stationary bike, participating in a virtual ride or volunteering to show support, an enormous amount of people showed up to help support the fight to end cancer and pursue cancer research.

Sophie Paczesny is one of the co-leaders of the Biology and Chemistry program at the Hollings Cancer Center. Paczesny lost her sister to brain cancer and says she rides because of her. Paczesny says she’s been a researcher for 20 years and continues to come back every year.

She says most of the people who ride are motivated by a cause like hers. She adds that they’re making long strides with their research for treatment, and it continues to get better day by day.

Paczesny specializes in pediatric and bone marrow transplants and is currently working with leukemia at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Paczesny says the fundraising all comes down to education in training and research. She notes that one of their goals is to improve treatments but also create a new pipeline of research.

The number of participants increased dramatically this year with more than 1,000 people registered and every year it continues to get bigger, according to Paczesny. She hopes this will continue for years to come and she’ll always be there to participate and ride for her ‘why.’

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.