Mercer uses 3 takeaways to keep The Citadel winless, 38-16

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for two touchdowns, Ken Standley had a pick-6 on the third offensive play of the game and Mercer cruised past The Citadel 38-16 on Saturday.

It was Mercer’s third straight game with an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bears defense finished the game with three takeaways. Richie Coffey scooped up a fumble and returned it to the 15-yard line, setting up Peevy’s pass to Al Wooten II for a 24-10 lead. Tavion McCarthy sealed the game on an interception with 4:32 remaining.

Wooten had one touchdown receiving and another rushing for Mercer (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference).

Brayden Smith’s first career touchdown for Mercer came on a 50-yard run with 14:51 left in the fourth to make it 31-10.

Graeson Underwood was 13 of 27 for 139 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for The Citadel (0-9, 0-6).

