Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations of gross negligence and recklessness resulting in classmates assaulting her son.

The lawsuit alleges that the victim, who was a sixth grade student at Laing Middle School during the 2022-2023 school year, was accosted on two separate occasions by students who the district “knew or should have known” were a danger to other students.

The document describes the two incidents as happening March 3 and March 13, alleging assaults, including a sexual assault, against the victim while he was at school.

The March 3 incident allegedly happened around 1 p.m. while the victim was in the sixth-grade boys’ bathroom. The lawsuit states an unsupervised student who reportedly posed a risk of violence to other students entered the bathroom and pushed the victim to the floor and pinned him down before telling the victim that he would sexually assault him three times. The lawsuit states the victim suffered an abrasion to his left elbow in the incident.

The second was described as occurring March 13, in which the victim was in the bathroom during school hours again when a second student, whom the lawsuit asserts had a history of violence toward fellow students, “violently and aggressively followed” the victim in. The documents state this student then cornered the victim before putting a lanyard over his head and around his nose before pulling on the lanyard, choking him. The suit alleges that during this incident, the student also directed racially insensitive abuse at the victim.

Court documents allege the school enabled this behavior by allowing “an atmosphere of student behavior at Laing Middle School where the assaults and bullying that (the victim) suffered… were perceived by Administrators and Staff and students (as) ‘mere horseplay’ and not serious offenses and problems for students suffering such bullying and harassment,” and that the victim suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries that rendered him incapable of returning to school for a period of time after sustaining these injuries and prevented him from using the bathroom upon his return for fear of his safety and well-being. The lawsuit also states these incidents forced the victim to change to a school outside of his regular attendance zone for the following school year.

The lawsuit accuses administrators at the school of willful and reckless failure to properly monitor students known to be dangerous and accuses the district of failing to adequately train employees to prevent and respond to incidents of bullying and failing to implement policies and procedures to deter assault, harassment and bullying.

A jury trial has been requested to judge liability and the amount of any potential damages.

