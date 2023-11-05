SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State gets 27-24 win over Howard

SC State picked up a win over Howard on Homecoming on Saturday
SC State picked up a win over Howard on Homecoming on Saturday(SC State Athletics)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, SC— Freshman running back Jawarn Howell rushed for his fourth straight 100-yard day posting the third best performance in school history finishing with 27 carries for 283-yards and 3 TDs in the Bulldogs 27-24 win over the Howard Bison Saturday (Nov. 4th) during “Homecoming”.

Head Coach Buddy Pough reached another milestone capturing his 150th career win.

“It’s a good feeling win you can win a game but it extra especially when you do it in front of your home crowd on “Homecoming”, said Pough. “I want to think our fans who came out and support the program and team.”

Graduate Corey Fields, Jr. finished with 7 rushes for 96-yards.

Howell scored on touchdowns runs of 48, 85 and 16-yards to give the Bulldogs an 27-14 lead late in the third quarter. Howard battled back to pull the Bison within a field goal off 15-yard pass from Q. Williams to Gavin Harris and a 24-yard field goal by Aaron Bickerton in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldog defense would not be denied with the play of junior defense lineman Naejuan Barber and his three (3) tackles for loss along with 3 sacks to secure the win. Redshirt linebacker Aaron Smith linebacker Aaron Smith led the charge on defense with 5 tackles along with Jadin Jones.

UP NEXT: South Carolina State will close out the 2023 home season Saturday (Nov. 11th) versus Morgan State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
Edward Spigner, 51, and Horace Williams, 55, were each charged with trafficking cocaine,...
Two men arrested in connection to drug, weapons charges

Latest News

The Battery beat Louisville 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the USL Championship finals
Battery win Eastern Conference title, punch ticket to USL Final
VIDEO: Bishop England wins 2A Volleyball State Championship
VIDEO: Dorman def. Wando, 3-1, to win 5A Volleyball State Title
VIDEO: Battery advance to USLC Finals with win over Louisville City FC