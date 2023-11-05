SC State gets 27-24 win over Howard

ORANGEBURG, SC— Freshman running back Jawarn Howell rushed for his fourth straight 100-yard day posting the third best performance in school history finishing with 27 carries for 283-yards and 3 TDs in the Bulldogs 27-24 win over the Howard Bison Saturday (Nov. 4th) during “Homecoming”.

Head Coach Buddy Pough reached another milestone capturing his 150th career win.

“It’s a good feeling win you can win a game but it extra especially when you do it in front of your home crowd on “Homecoming”, said Pough. “I want to think our fans who came out and support the program and team.”

Graduate Corey Fields, Jr. finished with 7 rushes for 96-yards.

Howell scored on touchdowns runs of 48, 85 and 16-yards to give the Bulldogs an 27-14 lead late in the third quarter. Howard battled back to pull the Bison within a field goal off 15-yard pass from Q. Williams to Gavin Harris and a 24-yard field goal by Aaron Bickerton in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldog defense would not be denied with the play of junior defense lineman Naejuan Barber and his three (3) tackles for loss along with 3 sacks to secure the win. Redshirt linebacker Aaron Smith linebacker Aaron Smith led the charge on defense with 5 tackles along with Jadin Jones.

UP NEXT: South Carolina State will close out the 2023 home season Saturday (Nov. 11th) versus Morgan State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.

