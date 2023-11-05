SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Warming up this week with high pressure in control!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, which means we will see mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We stay in the low to mid 70s this afternoon ahead of a warmer week. Sunshine persists on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through next weekend. Little, if any rain is in sight for the upcoming week, even with a cold front set to approach our region by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 79, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High 81, Low 60.

FRIDAY. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain Possible. High 82, Low 60.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
American Football
Lowcountry high school football scores (Playoffs Week 1)

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming trend as we head toward the weekend!