Warming up this week with high pressure in control!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, which means we will see mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We stay in the low to mid 70s this afternoon ahead of a warmer week. Sunshine persists on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through next weekend. Little, if any rain is in sight for the upcoming week, even with a cold front set to approach our region by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 79, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High 81, Low 60.

FRIDAY. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain Possible. High 82, Low 60.

