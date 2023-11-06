2 Lowcountry schools among those designated ‘Champions of the Environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control awarded grants to 12 South Carolina schools including two in the Lowcountry.

The “Champions of the Environment” awards are given each school year to support projects that foster environmental education in South Carolina’s classrooms.

This year’s projects include gardens, habitat restoration, and community involvement.

The grant program is sponsored by DHEC, Dominion Energy and Sylvamo, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

This year, 11 schools including R.B. Stall High School and St. John Catholic School were awarded $2,500 and one school was awarded $1,500.

The 2023-24 Champions of the Environment winners are below.

$2,500 winners:

Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology, Horry County

R.B. Stall High School, Charleston County

Loris Middle School, Horry County

St. John Catholic School, Charleston County

Starr-Iva Middle School, Anderson County

Busbee Creative Arts Academy, Lexington County

South Conway Elementary School, Horry County

Nation Ford High School, York County

Forts Pond Elementary School, Lexington County

D.R. Hill Middle School, Spartanburg County

Reuben Elementary School, Newberry County

$1,500 winner:

Riverview Charter School, Beaufort County

Teachers at select schools applied for the grant funding by outlining a proposed educational project that focuses on pollution reduction, water or energy efficiency, or preservation of natural areas.

St. John Catholic School principal Karen Durand says the grant will help fund established projects as well as new ones.

“St. John Catholic School is just thrilled to be one of the recipients of the Champions of the Environment grant. We are absolutely a school that loves caring for God’s creation”, said Durand. “We have a beehive, we’re a green step school and this is just another way to support those initiatives. We’re creating an outdoor classroom. We’re hoping that we can have our students utilize that space but also have other organizations utilize it.”

Jennifer Saunders is the Environmental Science Teacher at R.B. Stall High School and talked about some of her hopes for the school’s garden project.

“I need to talk with more people about this, but I definitely, I do want to do more like edible schoolyard-type stuff. And if we can actually, like, implement stuff into regular cafeteria meals, that would be amazing”, Saunders said.

Saunders also explains how their garden project will bring the students closer.

“We have a lot of students from different countries, like all around the world and sometimes having different types of plants can give us a sense of like home, culture, and community as well as just the environmental benefit. And just realizing the connection that how we treat the environment comes back on us,” Saunders said.

For more information and eligibility requirements for next year’s grant funding, visit DHEC Champions.

