6-figure winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone who purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in Mount Pleasant is more than a quarter-million dollars richer.

The ticket matched all five numbers for Sunday’s drawing, for a prize of $100,000. But the player paid an additional dollar for the “Power-Up” option, which tripled the prize to $300,000, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Blue Water Convenience Store on S. Morgans Point Road, she said.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s drawing were 3-4-5-11-20 with the Power-Up of 3.

More than 5,900 ticket holders were expected to win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 and more than 4,300 bought the Power-Up, which tripled whatever amount they won.

Winners have 180 days from Sunday to claim their prize.

