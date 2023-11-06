SC Lottery
Charleston apartment complex corrects 64 fire violations, fire officials say

Complex says it will conduct inspections with fire department
By Emily Johnson
Updated:
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a fire inspection of the Sweetwater Apartments in Charleston found 64 discrepancies back in August, the complex has since corrected the violations according to the Cainhoy Rural Fire and Rescue Department.

The original inspection found violations including emergency exit lights not working, fire sprinkler obstructions, emergency lights being inoperable and fire extinguishers beyond service date or not tested.

Cainhoy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Goodwin says the violations were corrected and are within compliance of local fire codes prior to the Oct. 13 deadline.

Goodwin says they conduct annual inspections of commercial and multi-story residential buildings but will now be adding quarterly inspections to the Sweetwater Apartments to ensure fire code compliance is maintained throughout the year.

“Now we’re going to take an extra step in quarterly, kind of extra inspections, to just keep on top of things,” Goodwin says. “We will give them a heads up and extra assistance.”

He notes the Sweetwater Apartments is a large complex with 11 multi-story apartment buildings occupied by hundreds of residents, saying the number of violations is pretty common in a complex of that size.

“When you think of it per building, it was kind of more of a regular amount,” Goodwin says. “One of the things particularly was a lot of their fire extinguishers had been out of date. Each extinguisher is an individual finding, so that kind of jacked up the total.”

Sweetwater Apartments released the following statement Monday afternoon:

Creating welcoming environments for residents is our highest priority. Though none of the issues identified by the fire department presented a risk to health and safety, we took immediate steps to address the concerns and all items were resolved prior to the Oct. 13 deadline. Moving forward, we are partnering with the fire department to conduct “courtesy inspections” of the property, which will benefit all parties involved.

If you live in a large apartment complex in the Lowcountry, Goodwin gave the following tips and fire violations to look out for:

  • Know your building’s fire alarm and smoke detection system
  • Figure out your emergency exit route (make sure there are no hallway obstructions)
  • Make sure emergency exits are open and not locked
  • Sprinkler systems are not blocked
  • Emergency lights are operating correctly to illuminate if needed
  • Fire doors are not propped open

“I think just knowing that when a fire or some sort of emergency like that occurs, you want to be able to be notified that that’s happening,” he adds.

