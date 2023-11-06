Charleston Co. School Board to decide how to reconfigure 3 elementary schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board on Monday is set to meet to decide how to reconfigure three elementary schools on Dorchester Road.

Lambs Elementary is within three miles of Hunley Park and W.B. Goodwin elementary schools along Dorchester Road.

Back in 2019, the district voted to combine the schools, and in September, the district held public meetings to get feedback on what exactly that would look like.

Right now there are five options when it comes to reconfiguring the three schools.

There are two new options being considered.

One would be to do nothing.

The other would combine Lambs and Hunley Park students into two new schools on one campus.

A 500-student school for infants through first graders and a school for about 600 students between second and fifth grades.

District staff is recommending that second option.

That meeting is set for 2:30 p.m.

