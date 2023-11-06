Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Congress Street, between Dingle Street and Rutledge Avenue for reported gunshots, police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Gibson said no one was hit by the gunfire and a person was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

