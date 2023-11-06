Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired downtown
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Congress Street, between Dingle Street and Rutledge Avenue for reported gunshots, police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
Gibson said no one was hit by the gunfire and a person was taken into custody without incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.