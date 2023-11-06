SC Lottery
Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired downtown

The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Congress Street, between Dingle Street and Rutledge Avenue for reported gunshots, police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Gibson said no one was hit by the gunfire and a person was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

