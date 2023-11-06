Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash last week.

Shana Porter, 38, of North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 3, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

