SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston crash

The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.
The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash last week.

Shana Porter, 38, of North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 3, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant won a $300,000 top prize in Sunday's...
6-figure winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Mount Pleasant
Quentin Hale, 52, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon...
Man accused of getting into fight at Charleston bar, making threats with knife
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
1 in custody after Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired
The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone who purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in...
VIDEO: 6-figure winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Mount Pleasant