Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston crash
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash last week.
Shana Porter, 38, of North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 3, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.
