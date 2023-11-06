SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Video shows a vehicle being driven in the pedestrian walkway of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Monday. (Source: Jameson Cokas)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they were found driving in the pedestrian lane on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Officers were called to the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson. They made contact with the driver, who was in their 80s.

Gibson says officers traveled alongside the driver and cleared the walkway of pedestrians.

The driver got back onto the road on the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge, Gibson says.

The driver was issued a citation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

In just the past two months, at least three people have been killed in motorcycle-related...
‘See it from our perspective’: Lowcountry motorcyclists push for better advocacy
Court documents state Ronald Brent Ergle, a contractor accused of taking deposits from...
Judge finds contractor accused of not finishing jobs in contempt of court
North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Munn will become the agency's new fire chief on Jan....
Mayor names new North Charleston fire chief
The original inspection at the Sweetwater Apartments found 64 discrepancies back in August.
Charleston apartment complex corrects 64 fire violations, fire officials say
Quentin Hale, 52, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon...
Man accused of getting into fight at Charleston bar, making threats with knife