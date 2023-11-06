Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they were found driving in the pedestrian lane on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Officers were called to the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson. They made contact with the driver, who was in their 80s.

Gibson says officers traveled alongside the driver and cleared the walkway of pedestrians.

The driver got back onto the road on the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge, Gibson says.

The driver was issued a citation.

No injuries were reported.

