SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the Founding Father’s framed our constitution - they made sure to prioritize a separation of church, and state.

“The country was founded by people who who fled England, where there was an official church and who many of whom felt repressed or worse, persecuted,” explains American University Law professor Stephen Wermiel.

With the separation of church and state also came the First Amendment - the freedom to practice any religion without the enforcement of an official one.

Newly elected speaker of the House Mike Johnson espouses Christianity.

“Mike Johnson is a devout godly man,” said Matt Gaetz.

“A man of great faith” added Rep. Barry Moore.

“He’s a man of faith” said Rep. Michael Guest.

But some worry his Christianity is guiding decisions that affect everyone, including non-Christians.

Democrat Jamie Raskin tweeted concern, saying “Speaker Mike Johnson? Anti-Choice, anti-LGBTQ, anti-gun safety, anti-democracy. This is what a theocracy looks like”

GENERAL PRESBETYR

“The freedom part of it is that you’re free and other people are free to not have to be afflicted by however it is you are choosing to express your faith,” said General Presbyter John Molina Moore.

“He’s a good Christian. Well, I’m not,’ said Wermiel. ‘I don’t think that ought to be a qualification for being Speaker of the House. Is he a good lawmaker? Is he honest? Can he can he help forge a coalition that can govern? I don’t really think his views about his own religion ought to be what’s determining the direction of our society.”

Christians make up about 57 percent of the American population.

According to Pew research, 73 percent of Americans polled believe religion should be kept separate from Government policies.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
In just the past two months, at least three people have been killed in motorcycle-related...
‘See it from our perspective’: Lowcountry motorcyclists push for better advocacy
A federal judge has sentenced a Colleton County couple to federal prison after they pleaded...
Judge sentences Walterboro couple in load fraud scheme
Court documents state Ronald Brent Ergle, a contractor accused of taking deposits from...
Judge finds contractor accused of not finishing jobs in contempt of court
North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Munn will become the agency's new fire chief on Jan....
Mayor names new North Charleston fire chief