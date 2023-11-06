Georgetown Co. bloodhound helping in search for registered sex offender

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it is helping state agents search for a registered sex offender accused of violating the terms of his parole.

Deputies say Jonathan Singleton ran after officers from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole attempted to arrest him at his home.

Georgetown County deputies responded to a wooded area off Choppee Road near Saluda Drive with a bloodhound to help in the search. Deputies say Singleton cut the monitoring device off of his leg.

The sheriff’s office has not yet provided a photo of Singleton.

Anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

