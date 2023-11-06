SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. bloodhound helping in search for registered sex offender

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it is helping state agents search for a registered...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it is helping state agents search for a registered sex offender accused of violating the terms of his parole.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it is helping state agents search for a registered sex offender accused of violating the terms of his parole.

Deputies say Jonathan Singleton ran after officers from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole attempted to arrest him at his home.

Georgetown County deputies responded to a wooded area off Choppee Road near Saluda Drive with a bloodhound to help in the search. Deputies say Singleton cut the monitoring device off of his leg.

The sheriff’s office has not yet provided a photo of Singleton.

Anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
In just the past two months, at least three people have been killed in motorcycle-related...
‘See it from our perspective’: Lowcountry motorcyclists push for better advocacy
A federal judge has sentenced a Colleton County couple to federal prison after they pleaded...
Judge sentences Walterboro couple in load fraud scheme
Court documents state Ronald Brent Ergle, a contractor accused of taking deposits from...
Judge finds contractor accused of not finishing jobs in contempt of court