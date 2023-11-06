SC Lottery
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

