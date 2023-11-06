Judge sentences Walterboro couple in loan fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has sentenced a Colleton County couple to federal prison after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

David Hiers, 45, was sentenced to three years in prison and his wife, Loretta Hiers, 33, was sentenced to two years, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Veronica Hill.

Prosecutors said in May 2019, a jailed person’s relative contacted David Hiers for financial help to hire an attorney. Hiers told the victim he would help and asked the victim to provide personal information, including a driver’s license photo and Social Security number, court documents state. Hiers told the victim his credit would go bad but that he would be able to repair the victim’s credits through his contacts and said he had done this many times with many people.

Loretta Hiers told the victim everything would be fine and that he would not be in trouble, prosecutors said.

Hill said the Hiers then used the victim’s information to execute a fraudulent loan scheme in which they obtained money from various federally insured banks and credit unions and other lending corporations by submitting fraudulent automobile, motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle, and farming equipment loan applications in the victim’s name. The Hiers obtained approximately $393,029.06 in fraudulent loan proceeds, court documents state.

“The Hiers utilized a used automobile dealership, namely Lowcountry Used Cars, LLC, located in Round O, S.C., that purported to be the seller of vehicles that were to be purchased with the fraudulent loans,” Hill said. “The Hiers also set up bank accounts in the name of the dealership.”

Prosecutors said the multiple false loan applications included fraudulent information about the details of the transactions, the victim’s financial information, the purpose of the loans, and the collateral backing certain loans. The loans included the victim’s information even though the victim was not actually purchasing vehicles or equipment, as well as false information concerning “ghost” vehicles that were purportedly going to be purchased with the loan proceeds, and fraudulent documents supporting the “ghost” automobile loans, including fictitious purchase orders.

“The Hiers used vehicle identification numbers they obtained from the internet for the “ghost” automobile loans,” Hill said. “The Hiers deposited checks from the lenders, which were written to Lowcountry Used Cars, LLC and/or to [the victim], into banks in the name of the dealership and into bank accounts that were otherwise under the control of the Hiers or [the victim]. The Hiers gave some of the fraudulently obtained loan proceeds to [the victim], while keeping a portion of the fraudulent loan proceeds for themselves.”

Prosecutors said that around July of 2019, when the victim confronted David Hiers and told him to stop doing what he was doing with the victim’s credit, Hiers ended all contact, but continued to obtain fraudulent loans in the victim’s name.

Ultimately, the fraudulently obtained loans defaulted, causing losses to the lenders. The FBI seized and liquidated assets that were applied to the restitution in the case. A restitution amount of $252,369.31 remains outstanding.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced David Hiers to 36 months imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. Hendricks sentenced Loretta Hiers to 24 months imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Hendricks also ordered that David Hiers and Loretta Hiers each pay $252,369.31 in restitution, jointly and severally. There is no parole in the federal system.

