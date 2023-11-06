Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

Scott Hughen was charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

Officers responded to Warren Street just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and learned Hughen had left the home on foot. He was later located near Warren Street and Saint Philip Street trying to get into his vehicle, a report states.

The victim told officers she had been with Hughen earlier in the day and broke up with him.

Hughen climbed to the second floor and kicked in a door that led to the living room where he kicked the victim’s television before climbing on top of her and shaking her, the report states.

The report states Hughen began taking items from the victim’s kitchen like her wallet, phone and medicines, and that allowed the victim time to run out of the home and call the police.

A wallet with the victim’s identification and bank card were found in Hughen’s pants pocket, the report states.

Hughen was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center but jail records show he posted a $75,000 bond.

