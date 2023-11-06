SC Lottery
Man accused of getting into fight at Charleston bar, making threats with knife

Quentin Hale, 52, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drug charges.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is accused of pulling a knife and threatening a woman outside of a bar.

Quentin Hale, 52, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drug charges.

Police responded to The Pub on 61 around 11:40 p.m. Friday for a fight involving a knife.

Hale had left the scene before officers arrived but was located on Magwood Drive a short time later, a report states.

The report states a search of Hale’s vehicle uncovered four knives, 6.12 grams of marijuana, a scale and clear baggies.

Witnesses said Hale had gotten into an argument with a woman who he used to live with and raised his hand to hit her when another person at the bar intervened. The victim told officers the pair had a history of domestic violence.

Surveillance footage showed Hale getting into a fight with another man around an hour before police were called, the report states. He left and returned a few minutes later and got into an argument before returning to his vehicle, grabbing a knife and yelling at the woman.

Hale was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a total bond of $70, 465.

