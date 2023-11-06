Mayor names new North Charleston fire chief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter who has served the North Charleston Fire Department for four decades will become its new chief on Jan. 1.

Mayor Keith Summey named Deputy Chief Joseph Munn, a 39-year veteran of the department, as the man who will succeed outgoing Fire Chief Greg Bulanow.

Munn joined the department on Oct. 17, 1984, as a recruit firefighter and worked his way up through the ranks to become the deputy chief, a position he has held since 2009.

“His deep understanding of the intricacies of firefighting operations uniquely positions him to lead the North Charleston Fire Department,” Summey said. “His leadership is firmly grounded in the practical challenges and accomplishments of the fire service. His tenure and expertise are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly continue to drive the department’s growth and success, ensuring that North Charleston remains a community that thrives under the vigilant and dedicated guidance of Chief Joseph Munn. I have no doubt that Chief Munn will continue to uphold the high standards of excellence we expect in North Charleston.”

Munn said he is deeply honored and humbled to accept the new role.

“I am committed to upholding the department’s proud tradition of service and life safety within the community, and I look forward to continuing this important work with the dedicated members of the department,” Munn said.

Summey said Bulanow, who is retiring, showed exemplary leadership and was “instrumental in modernizing and professionalizing” the North Charleston Fire Department. Bulanow said he has worked with Munn for many years and that he can attest to Munn’s “outstanding leadership and unwavering faithfulness to the fire service.”

“He has been an integral part of the department’s growth and success, and I am confident that he will continue to lead the department with the same dedication and excellence,” Bulanow said.

