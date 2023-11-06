SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mayor names new North Charleston fire chief

North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Munn will become the agency's new fire chief on Jan....
North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Munn will become the agency's new fire chief on Jan. 1, 2024.(North Charleston City Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter who has served the North Charleston Fire Department for four decades will become its new chief on Jan. 1.

Mayor Keith Summey named Deputy Chief Joseph Munn, a 39-year veteran of the department, as the man who will succeed outgoing Fire Chief Greg Bulanow.

Munn joined the department on Oct. 17, 1984, as a recruit firefighter and worked his way up through the ranks to become the deputy chief, a position he has held since 2009.

“His deep understanding of the intricacies of firefighting operations uniquely positions him to lead the North Charleston Fire Department,” Summey said. “His leadership is firmly grounded in the practical challenges and accomplishments of the fire service. His tenure and expertise are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly continue to drive the department’s growth and success, ensuring that North Charleston remains a community that thrives under the vigilant and dedicated guidance of Chief Joseph Munn. I have no doubt that Chief Munn will continue to uphold the high standards of excellence we expect in North Charleston.”

Munn said he is deeply honored and humbled to accept the new role.

“I am committed to upholding the department’s proud tradition of service and life safety within the community, and I look forward to continuing this important work with the dedicated members of the department,” Munn said.

Summey said Bulanow, who is retiring, showed exemplary leadership and was “instrumental in modernizing and professionalizing” the North Charleston Fire Department. Bulanow said he has worked with Munn for many years and that he can attest to Munn’s “outstanding leadership and unwavering faithfulness to the fire service.”

“He has been an integral part of the department’s growth and success, and I am confident that he will continue to lead the department with the same dedication and excellence,” Bulanow said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

Court documents state Ronald Brent Ergle, a contractor accused of taking deposits from...
Judge finds contractor accused of not finishing jobs in contempt of court
The original inspection at the Sweetwater Apartments found 64 discrepancies back in August.
Charleston apartment complex corrects 64 fire violations, fire officials say
Quentin Hale, 52, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon...
Man accused of getting into fight at Charleston bar, making threats with knife
Several Dorchester County residents say they are concerned by a developer’s request to build...
Potential for 1,600 new homes concerns Dorchester County residents