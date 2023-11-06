SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Potential for 1,600 new homes concerns Dorchester County residents

By Molly McBride
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County residents say they are concerned by a developer’s request to rezone around 600 acres to build over 1,600 single-family residential units.

The Dorchester County Council will give a first reading to the request at Monday’s County Council Meeting. The request is to “downzone” over 600 acres off Yerby Road from a Mixed-Use Community District to a Single-Family Residential District to build over 1,600 homes David Chinnis, the Chairman of the Planning, Development and Building Committee and County Council member said.

Despite the “downzoning” several Dorchester County residents said they worry about the effects the development could have on their community. Dorchester County resident Adriaan Kwist said the county is already overdeveloped and that 1,600 new homes will make traffic woes worse.

“The housing issue is more overburdening than the infrastructure there and it creates a lot of traffic gridlock,” Kwist said.

Chinnis said the development agreement outlines around $10 million that developers will put toward improving the intersection of Mallard and Orangeburg Road, and a 50-acre land donation that could be used for a new Dorchester District Two school.

He added that the new zoning would only permit five units per acre compared to the 13 per acre that is allotted currently.

“The traffic, the schools, the crime, all of that is going to be brought to us,” another Dorchester County resident, Arlene Wheeler, said.

She said she shares Kwist’s concerns about traffic impacts but also worries about the filling of wetlands and removal of trees.

“I’d rather see a mobile home park be put there at least they don’t have permanent foundations,” Wheeler said. “And all the trees that would be cut down will cause the wildlife to move in this direction.”

Any wetland-filling would go through the Army Corps of Engineers or DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Resource Management, Chinnis said. He added that Dorchester County prohibits the removal of grand trees.

“The homes that they are living in probably removed those habitats for the very same animals, it might have been 20 years earlier, but anytime a human being goes in and cuts down a forest to make a house they are taking habitat from an animal,” Chinnis said.

The request will undergo three readings and a public hearing before being finalized. Monday’s county council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dorchester County Human Services Building.

The developers listed on the agenda, BRD Land Development, have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie
Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m....
Deputies search for missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County School District based on allegations...
Parent sues Charleston Co. School District over alleged bullying incidents

Latest News

Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
The College of Charleston Orchestra is set to honor the Ukrainian community through its...
VIDEO: College of Charleston orchestra to honor Ukrainian community with concert
One organization is inviting you to a workshop that'll give you the answers to those questions...
VIDEO: Climate change workshop to be held at Charleston Co. Main Library
Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
VIDEO: Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
The crash happened at 7632 Allwood Ave. at approximately 11:34 a.m., O’Neal said.
Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston crash