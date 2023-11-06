SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reliever Brad Hand’s $7 million mutual option declined by Atlanta Braves

(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Brad Hand’s $7 million mutual option was declined Sunday by the Atlanta Braves, allowing the reliever to become a free agent.

Hand gets a $500,000 buyout as part of a contract that wound up paying him $4 million.

The 33-year-old three-time All-Star was acquired from Colorado on Aug. 1 and went 2-2 with a 7.50 ERA in 20 games for the Braves. The option originally was a team option but became mutual because of the trade.

Hand was 5-3 with a 5.53 ERA overall in 60 games this year. His base salary escalated from $1.5 million to $2.5 million because he was on the opening day active roster and he earned $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched.

The 13-year big league veteran is 40-55 with a 3.75 ERA in 43 starts and 536 relief appearances for the Marlins (2011-15), San Diego (2016-18), Cleveland (2018-20), Washington (2021), the New York Mets (2021), Toronto (2021), Philadelphia (2022), Colorado and Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended...
Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found in Lake...
Coroner identifies 54-year-old man found dead in Lake Moultrie

Latest News

SC State picked up a win over Howard on Homecoming on Saturday
SC State gets 27-24 win over Howard
The Battery beat Louisville 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the USL Championship finals
Battery win Eastern Conference title, punch ticket to USL Final
VIDEO: Bishop England wins 2A Volleyball State Championship
VIDEO: Dorman def. Wando, 3-1, to win 5A Volleyball State Title