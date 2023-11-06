SC Christmas tree arrives at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state capitol is looking more festive Monday morning with the arrival of the state’s Christmas tree.

The tree arrived at approximately 9 a.m. Its arrival signals the start of the holiday season.

The 35-foot tall Norway Spruce came from Henderson Tree Farms in Morgantown, North Carolina, Experience Columbia SC spokesperson Charlene Slaughter said. The Columbia Garden Club, with support from the Garden Club of South Carolina, procured the state’s Christmas tree.

This is the 19th consecutive year that the Greer-based TimberTech transported the tree from the tree farm to the State House. TimberTech donated their time and services for the transport and R.J. Shirley donated the use of the crane to move the tree into its spot.

“The team at the State House has always been so supportive and responsive to any requests inclusing storing the lights and ornaments every year and hauling them back out again the next year,” Columbia Garden Club spokesperson Melissa Prickett said. “They help us with maintaining and painting the big Christmas boxes, providing lumber to build scaffolding watering the trees every day for almost two months and providing the magnolia leaves to decorate the State House steps for the Carolighting.”

Dominion Energy will string more than 13,000 LED lights and the garden clubs will hang 900 ornaments in the coming days so that the tree is ready for the 57th annual Governor’s Carolighting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

