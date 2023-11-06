SC Lottery
Second stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center reported after DOJ investigation announced

Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and expressing confidence in the facility’s leadership.(Nick Neville)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the federal government announced they would be investigating possible civil rights violations at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, two stabbings and assaults have been reported at the county’s jail.

Two inmates were stabbed at the jail’s Unit Papa on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. Then two days later, another inmate was assaulted and stabbed at 10:30 p.m. on Unit Lima, according to county officials and the sheriff’s department.

An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects used weapons to hurt the inmate’s eye and back on Sunday night.

Two weapons were used, a “cutting instrument” and another item. However, the sheriff’s department declined to release information on what second item was used as a weapon and redacted it from the public incident report.

The injured inmate was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the report.

According to Richland County Director of Communications Susan O’Cain, staff was on site at the time of the assaults.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday it was investigating the jail based on publicly available information and “credible allegations” about conditions at the Richland County jail.

Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker said he welcomes the DOJ’s investigation and any accompanying recommendations that will enhance the safety and well-being of all detainees and staff at the jail.

Since the start of this year, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has investigated at least 21 stabbings, three inmate deaths, a case of two inmates being hurt during a fight, one alleged sexual assault, the escape of one inmate and attempted escape of another.

