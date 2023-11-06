SC Lottery
‘See it from our perspective’: Lowcountry motorcyclists push for better advocacy

In just the past two months, at least three people have been killed in motorcycle-related crashes in the Lowcountry, according to officials.(Live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Lowcountry motorcycle community are pushing for better education and awareness in the wake of increased dangers for local bikers.

Motorcycle riding is integral to many here in the Lowcountry, a tradition connecting generations together in the name of freedom.

With an increased number of dangers out in the community, many say they have put their beloved bikes away.

In just the past two months, at least three people have been killed in motorcycle-related crashes in the Lowcountry, according to officials.

An additional study done by Auto Justice Attorney shows that South Carolina ranks at the top of the list for the most dangerous roads for motorcyclists in the country.

Bikers out in the community say the rise in danger is because of distracted driving, carelessness or lack of education for what it is like to be on a bike.

They add it is not just a lack of awareness from surrounding car or truck drivers, but it is new motorcyclists as well.

In South Carolina, there are little to no laws granting more than a fine after the serious injury or death of a motorcyclist in an accident.

For this reason, community members say they want to encourage advocacy programs to teach current and future drivers to be more cautious around motorcyclists, potentially saving a life.

PSAs, Driver’s Education programs, higher fines or repercussions were a few examples of what they wanted to see.

“If they could see from our perspective, the joy in riding,” Generational Motorcyclist Cheryl Fiaccato says. “You don’t have to enjoy it but you have to see that is a freedom we enjoy without having to fear for our lives every time we get on a bike.”

