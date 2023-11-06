Sunny, warm work and school week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather nice and dry as we kick off the new work and school week. Today’s weather will be dominated by sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. We’ll warm from the 40s this morning to the 70s, nearly 80°, by this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 66.

