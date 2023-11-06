SC Lottery
Woman charged in September shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting a man who was in the process of evicting her.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Elizabeth Abdon, 32, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

An incident report states police responded to a home off Highway 78 on Sept. 17 where they found a man who had been wounded. The report states the victim identified Abdon as the person who shot him.

The victim told police he and Abdon were roommates and that he was in the process of evicting her when she showed up and they began arguing.

The victim said Abdon fired three shots, hitting him once.

She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

A judge set bond at a total of $60,000 and she has since been released, jail records state.

