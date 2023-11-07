17-year-old hit by bullet while driving in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old in Georgetown was injured when a bullet grazed his leg while he was driving.

The Georgetown Police Department responded to Winyah Street just before 1 p.m. Monday for shots fired.

Officers said the boy was driving when his vehicle was hit twice by gunfire.

The victim fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle was later located on Congaree Road outside of the city where investigators were told the victim had left on foot.

The victim was not located, officers said.

Officers said one bullet hit a home on Winyah Street but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

