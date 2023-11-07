SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old hit by bullet while driving in Georgetown

A 17-year-old in Georgetown was injured when a bullet grazed his leg while he was driving.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old in Georgetown was injured when a bullet grazed his leg while he was driving.

The Georgetown Police Department responded to Winyah Street just before 1 p.m. Monday for shots fired.

Officers said the boy was driving when his vehicle was hit twice by gunfire.

The victim fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle was later located on Congaree Road outside of the city where investigators were told the victim had left on foot.

The victim was not located, officers said.

Officers said one bullet hit a home on Winyah Street but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
1 in custody after Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
A 17-year-old in Georgetown was injured when a bullet grazed his leg while he was driving.
VIDEO: 17-year-old hit by bullet while driving in Georgetown
Deputies in Georgetown County have located a missing Georgetown County man.
Deputies locate missing 84-year-old Georgetown County man
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary.
Voters to decide mayors in Charleston, North Charleston