32-year-old man facing charges after skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this year.

Lavorn Hakeem Johnson, 32, of Georgetown County, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of desecration of a corpse and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, Sheriff Carter Weaver announced.

Johnson was taken into custody on Belton Loop in the Dunbar Community on Tuesday, Weaver said.

The victims were identified as Melvin Wise, 57, and Andrene Stewart, 41, both of New York.

Authorities said their bodies were found by hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area on Feb. 18.

Johnson was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

