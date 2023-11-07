4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of four people on drug charges following an investigation spanning two months.

Steven Matthew Kamyk, 40, was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and six counts of distributing narcotics within a half-mile of a school.

Dylan Lane, 25, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Tyler John Lewis Brown, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Naithan Allen Patterson, 35, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies said they began to investigate a home on Vistavia Road in North Charleston in September.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said investigators were able to make multiple purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Kamyk.

Allen said a search warrant on the home on Oct. 31 led to the seizure of more than 1,500 grams of methamphetamine, 92.8 grams of fentanyl, 446.9 grams of marijuana, a pistol and $12,000 in cash.

Kamyk was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Lane was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Brown was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Patterson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

