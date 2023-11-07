‘Be Battery Smart’ safety campaign launches across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control kicked off a new campaign Tuesday to raise awareness about battery recycling and safety.

The “Take Charge: Be Battery Smart” campaign launched statewide with the help of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. The campaign focuses on the importance of properly using and recycling household batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, which are a type of rechargeable battery. The campaign is created by DHEC’s Office of Solid Waste Reduction & Recycling in conjunction with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, and several partner organizations.

“This is an important initiative that affects every South Carolina family,” Evette said. “This campaign will help educate families about the hidden dangers of batteries and the economic benefits of recycling. By responsibly managing batteries, we not only protect our loved ones but also contribute to preserving the critical minerals that make up batteries.”

Batteries are required for many household essentials, such as remote controls, kids’ toys, clocks and watches, cell phones, laptops and more. They come in various types and sizes and are made up of various components to fit different uses.

When properly used following the manufacturer’s instructions, household batteries are considered safe. But batteries that are misused, damaged, improperly stored, used or disposed of batteries, especially rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, can explode or catch fire.

Lithium-ion batteries, which are a popular type of rechargeable battery, are easy to puncture and can cause fires in garbage trucks and recycling centers and landfills. This can injure those essential workers, including the firefighters who then need to respond. A 2021 study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed that, between 2013 and 2020, at least 245 fires at 64 solid waste facilities were caused or likely caused by lithium metal or lithium-ion batteries.

“The ‘Take Charge: Be Battery Smart’ campaign addresses the lack of consumer awareness about the proper use and management of batteries, which have become such a commonplace item in our day-to-day lives,” DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs Myra Reece said. “We want South Carolinians to understand that household batteries need to be properly recycled in order to limit the potential harm they can cause to people and the environment.”

Most South Carolina residents have opportunities to recycle batteries at no cost and are encouraged to learn more about battery recycling in their communities.

The Call2Recycle program offers about 16,000 drop-off sites nationwide for household battery recycling, including Best Buy, Lowe’s and The Home Depot. The retailer Batteries Plus also offers recycling options. Additionally, some South Carolina counties have household hazardous material collection programs or collection events that accept certain types of batteries, both single-use and rechargeable.

“Take Charge: Be Battery Smart” is centered on household batteries. It’s important to note that businesses must follow all requirements for both large and small quantity hazardous waste generators.

For more information, visit BeBatterySmart.com.

