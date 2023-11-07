SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bride chooses 100-year-old grandmother to be flower girl

A bride in Minnesota picked her 100-year-old grandmother to be her flower girl. (Source: KARE, Klatte Family)
By Boyd Huppert, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL, Minn. (KARE) – A rusty, old garden cart could serve as a metaphor for Ruthie Klatte.

As long as her wheels keep turning, she’ll be going straight to her flowers.

Zenias, phlox and roses – Klatte’s among them every day, watering, weeding and transplanting them.

Helium-filled balloons that recently marked a milestone birthday no join the flowers in Klatte’s garden.

“People don’t believe that I’m 100,” she said, adding that they also don’t believe she’s had both of her knees replaced.

“I was 95 when I got this one, 97 when I got this one,” Klatte explained.

Her doctor might still not believe it.

“He said we don’t do it on 90-year-olds,” she laughed.

But then Klatte became his exception to the rule.

“From all over the hospital, it seemed to be such a novelty because they were all coming to look at me,” she said.

Klatte said flowers make her feel cute – the same way she feels when she sees a photo of her flower-flanked granddaughter, Jillian.

Jillian has spent her entire life watching her grandmother blossom.

Before selecting flowers for her wedding day, Jillian asked herself, who better to be her flower girl?

“She’s been a role model for me my whole life,” she said. “So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it.”

Klatte wore roses and a smile, dropping rose petals as she walked up the aisle for Jillian and her groom to walk upon.

The couple chose a 100-year-old gardener to pave their path with petals, because they know where she goes, love grows.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
1 in custody after Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week in Missouri.
3 die from carbon monoxide poisoning after generator left running while sleeping
Arturo Bejar, former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, testifies before the...
A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June 23,...
Kenny Chesney announces 2024 tour with Zac Brown Band
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol