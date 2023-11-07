Burns’ 16 points lead N.C. State to 72-59 rout of The Citadel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 16 points to lead North Carolina State to a 72-59 season-opening win over The Citadel on Monday night.

Michael O’Connell added 14 for the Wolfpack, and Mohamed Diarra recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

N.C. State, which never trailed, shot 44% from the field (29 for 66), including 36% from 3 (10 for 28). The Wolfpack led by as much as 18 points.

AJ Smith led The Citadel with 15 points, nine of which came via free throws. Smith was the only Bulldogs player to finish in double-figure scoring.

The Citadel was limited to 24% shooting from 3 (4 for 17), and finished with 40% shooting from the field overall (21 for 52).

N.C. State has eight newcomers in its 114th season — including O’Connell, who transferred from Stanford — and five returnees, led by Burns.

The Wolfpack put the game away in the first 10 minutes of the second half. N.C. State, who had a 36-27 advantage at halftime, opened the second half by outscoring The Citadel 23-14 to extend its lead to 59-41.

