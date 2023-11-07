SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School Board to decide how to reconfigure 3 elementary schools

By Anna Harris and Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to take a vote on where the future stands for three elementary schools all within three miles of each other on Dorchester Road.

At Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the discussion was focused on Lambs, W.B. Goodwin and Hunley Park Elementary Schools.

With the motion set to go in front of the board, Lambs and Hunley Park elementary schools could soon be newly restructured into two new schools. One of these being for infants through first grade in a school made up of 500 students and another made up of second through fifth graders for 600 students, all taking place on one campus.

This was not the first time an option was brought to the public.

Back in 2019, the district voted to combine the schools, and in September, the district held public meetings to get feedback on what exactly that would look like.

The district’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says there’s no a cost estimate for this project just yet.

“A lot of needs that we’re going to have in the future for operational money with the programs that have been effective, this consolidation would result in some savings of general operating funds between having those two schools consolidated on a single campus,” Borowy said.

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, seven board members voted in favor of the motion to bring this option to the board for consideration. Board members Courtney Waters voted nay and Daron Lee Calhoun II abstained.

The agenda also states what would need to happen if this option is approved.

“Taking the revenues that we would have needed from the three schools and making sure that the next five years, we account for any capital maintenance needs that we didn’t have programmed at Goodwin,” Borowy said. “And also look at if any improvements can be made under the space that’s there now. So, that it is something that can be sustained over the next 20-30 years.”

This consideration will now go in front of the board at next Monday’s meeting.

Borowy says if this moves forward, construction for this project could begin by January 2025 with a goal of the schools opening in August 2027.

To view more details behind the project’s plans, view this PowerPoint by Charleston County School District.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

