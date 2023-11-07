Charleston Police respond to reports of gunfire, locate person hit by car
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car.
Officers responded to Magwood Drive around midnight after receiving reports of gunfire.
Sgt. Anthony Gibson says they located a person who had been hit by a car but no shooting victims.
The person was taken to the hospital with a leg injury that was not considered life-threatening.
