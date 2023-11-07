Charleston Police search for man wanted in vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with various property crimes in Charleston.

Quantero Phillips, 30, is a suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins in the downtown area from August to October, Charleston Police say. He is also facing charges for financial transaction card fraud, they say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department’s NCIC Ops line at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.