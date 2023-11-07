Coastal Carolina rallies in last seconds to thwart upset-minded, DIII Piedmont 88-86

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Easley Jr. had 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 88-86 victory against Division III-member Piedmont on Monday night in a season opener for the Chanticleers.

Forward Jimmy Nichols made a short hook shot with 13 seconds left and Jon Sanders made a free throw as Coastal scored the last four points.

Easley also added nine rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15. Kylan Blackmon was 4 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 13 from 3-point range, and scored 13 points.

Ryan Jolly led the Lions with 27 points and four steals. Noah Reardon added 25 points, six rebounds and three steals for Piedmont. Fisher Darden also had 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Coastal Carolina hosts Wichita State in its next matchup on November 16.

